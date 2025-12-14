Which country is best to live in for each zodiac sign — find yours

A woman with a suitcase looking at a map. Photo: Freepik

Each zodiac sign has its own character and preferences. Because of this, some people would easily adapt to life in Germany, while others would find it boring. That is why astrologers have explained which country is best suited for each sign to live in. It is there that true happiness can be found.

Novyny.LIVE reports on this in more detail.

Which country suits your zodiac sign

Aries

Aries needs challenges and new horizons. The best fit is the United States. This country allows Aries to achieve success, turn dreams into reality, and live a bold, dynamic life.

Leo

France is the capital of fashion, making it a perfect match for this zodiac sign. Here, Leo can fully express themselves, shine brightly, and showcase their personal style, talent, and charisma.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign values stability and order. Therefore, Germany is the best place for Capricorn to live. Here, Capricorn can calmly build a career while feeling completely in their element.

Gemini

Astrologers note that the United Kingdom is the best country for Gemini. Constantly changing weather, rich culture, and a love of communication will inspire them. It is here that Geminis can continuously make new connections.

Cancer

This zodiac sign will find security in Sweden. Cozy interiors and warm evenings with friends and family are exactly what Cancer needs most. This country, with its deep respect for family traditions, will be an ideal choice.

Virgo

Representatives of this sign adore order, precision, and quality. That is why Switzerland seems tailor-made for them. It suits those who value structure and perfection.

Libra

Spain is a country of passion and pleasure. This makes it an ideal match for Libra, who loves endless parties, entertainment, feelings, and emotions.

Scorpio

This zodiac sign loves mystery, discipline, cultural depth, and symbolism. That is why Scorpio will appreciate living in China — among rituals and constant transformation.

Aquarius

These individuals value tolerance, space, and multiculturalism. In Canada, Aquarius will feel free, able to experiment, and open to everything new.

Pisces

India can offer spirituality, vibrant colors, meditation, and the ocean. It is here that Pisces can live in harmony with their inner world and feel the magic they so deeply need every day.

Sagittarius

Australia is the best match for this zodiac sign — freedom, adventure, the ocean, and endless sunshine. Here, Sagittarius will never be bored: there is always somewhere to go, jump, or dive.

Taurus

Cheese, wine, pasta, beauty, and art — Italy will become a country of inspiration for Taurus. Here, they can truly enjoy life at their own pace, which perfectly suits their nature.

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