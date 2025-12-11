TOP 5 new movies about Christmas and New Year's will put you in the holiday spirit

A still from "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" movie. Photo: screenshot

For many, the Christmas and New Year's seasons are associated with cult films such as Home Alone, Harry Potter, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. These atmospheric movies never lose their relevance. If you're looking for something new with a similar vibe, we recommend several recently released films.

The best films about Christmas and New Year

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (2025)

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas try to travel from London to New York for the holidays. However, they encounter a series of mishaps and comedic situations along the way. Ultimately, their journey becomes an incredible adventure as the brothers desperately try to make it home for Christmas.

Jingle Bell Heist (2025)

On the eve of Christmas, Sofia and Nick join forces to rob a department store in London. They have no idea what will happen as a result. Their plan gradually spirals out of control, and they develop romantic feelings for each other.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (2025)

Kate and Everett want to celebrate Christmas one last time as a family before getting divorced. However, their planned quiet family evening turns out quite differently than they had imagined. An unexpected guest arrives: the husband's new girlfriend. New feelings cause real chaos within the family.

Red One (2024)

A few days before Christmas, Jack O'Melly, one of the world's best hackers, hacks into the intercontinental seismic radar system. Mysterious criminals used the data to track down and kidnap Santa Claus. Jack must now make amends and set out to find Santa.

DEAR SANTA (2024)

Sixth grader Liam accidentally sends his letter to Santa to Satan instead of the North Pole. This has catastrophic consequences because Jack Black is eager to wreak havoc during the holidays.

These films can be watched by the whole family. They will definitely charge you with a Christmas mood and give you a special atmosphere.

