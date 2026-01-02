3 movies that can help you reset and find motivation

Woman watching a movie and eating popcorn. Photo: Freepik

Some movies can be as motivating as a session with a psychotherapist. They inspire change and encourage reflection on the most important things.

These three emotionally powerful films explore purpose, loss, and connection in ways that resonate long after the credits roll, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

These movies feel like therapy

Collateral Beauty (2016)

After his daughter's sudden death, Marketer Howard Inlet loses interest in life. Life becomes unbearable for him. He begins attending psychological training sessions, but they don't help him find peace. Finally, he begins writing letters to Death, Love, and Time. He eventually meets each of these correspondents in real life. These encounters change his life forever.

The Bucket List (2007)

Two terminally ill men. Despite their conditions, they refuse to simply lie in the hospital waiting to die. Edward and Carter want to fulfill their wildest dreams. They make a list of all their desires. They face incredible and exciting adventures ahead — these adventures allow them to get the most out of life.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

This film tells the story of a group of students at Wellton Academy. Over time, they begin to resent the school's numerous rules and long-standing traditions. Everything changes with the arrival of a new teacher named John Keating. He is a breath of fresh air for the boys. He motivates his students and teaches them to appreciate each day of their lives. The students decide to reopen the literary club that Keating was once part of.

Read more: