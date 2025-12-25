Love Stranger things? These shows fill the void

The heroine of the series "Dark." Photo: Screenshot from the video

Stranger Things has already become a favorite of millions of viewers around the world. If you're a fan, there's no reason to be upset about the show's final season. There's a worthy replacement that will surely not disappoint.

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Stranger Things fans will love these TV shows

Dark (2017)

The series is set in a small German town where a teenager has gone missing. Eric seems to have disappeared into thin air. Despite extensive searches, no results are found. While the locals develop theories about what happened to him, his friends decide not to wait around but to search for him themselves. They eventually find themselves in a forest shrouded in terror. The teenagers try to escape the darkness, but not all of them survive.

Lost (2004)

A plane flying from Sydney to Los Angeles crashes. Forty-eight people survive the crash but find themselves stranded on a deserted island in the middle of the ocean. Realizing that they will likely never be found, the main characters decide to adapt and survive in the wild. However, the island harbors deadly secrets that the characters must uncover.

The Society (2019)

A group of teenagers embarks on an unexpected journey through time and space. They end up in their hometown, but everything looks different. There are no parents, old friends, or neighbors. The young people must establish a new community with its own laws, rules, and authority. Their carefree lives turn into a fight for survival and a search for a way to escape this strange reality.

These series are captivating from the first minutes and keep you on the edge of your seat until the end. If you loved Stranger Things, you will definitely like this selection.

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