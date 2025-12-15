Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportLifeAutomotiveMovies and TV showsEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Life Massive fortunes — how much did the "Harry Potter" actors earn

Massive fortunes — how much did the "Harry Potter" actors earn

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 December 2025 01:10
How much did the "Harry Potter" cast earn? The largest amounts
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Photo: Reuters

The Harry Potter film series has captivated both adults and children worldwide. The films gained immense popularity worldwide, making the actors true stars. The lead actors received recognition and generous salaries.

Find out how much the cast was paid, according to New Channel.

Advertisement

 

Fees of the main Harry Potter actors

Daniel Radcliffe — over $115 million 

This actor played the role of Harry Potter. At just 12 years old, he earned his first £1 million. Today, his fortune exceeds £96 million. Media note that Radcliffe still receives payments for the role he first played more than 20 years ago.

Emma Watson — over $81 million 

The actress won audiences over by playing Hermione Granger. Her fee amounted to about £67 million. After such a triumph, Watson became one of the most in-demand actresses, with her popularity lasting to this day.

Rupert Grint — $48.6 million

Grint played Ron Weasley and became no less popular than Radcliffe and Watson. However, he has the most modest fortune of the legendary trio. For his role in Harry Potter, the actor earned only £21 million.

Tom Felton — $19 million 

The actor who played Draco Malfoy received a fee of about £16 million. Felton admitted that he spent most of the money, indulging in expensive purchases and gifts. He has also repeatedly stated that Harry Potter stole his "normal" childhood.

Robert Pattinson — over $97 million

For his role as Cedric Diggory, Pattinson also received a substantial fee — about £80 million. Moreover, this film became a turning point for him. Harry Potter gave the actor a strong boost to his career.

Read more:

movie money Harry Potter actors payments
Natalia Krasovska - Editor
Author
Natalia Krasovska
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information